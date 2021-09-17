Cowboys OL Ty Nsekhe out vs Chargers because of heat illness

AP California

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers after being hospitalized overnight because of heat illness. Coach Mike McCarthy says Nsekhe was treated after practice Thursday. The athletic trainers decided to send him to the hospital because they didn’t like the way the 35-year-old was responding to rehydration. Nsekhe was released Friday morning. The temperature was approaching 90 degrees with about 50% humidity when the team’s roughly two-hour practice ended.