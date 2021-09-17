2 children of California governor test positive for COVID-19

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his office says the family is following “all COVID protocols.” A statement issued Friday says Newsom, his wife and two other children have since tested negative for the virus. The statement didn’t provide other details but said Newsom continues to support masking for unvaccinated people indoors and vaccinations to stop the spread of the virus. All four of the governor’s children are under 12, the age when children are allowed to be vaccinated. The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him that was partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.