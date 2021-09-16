Steelers, Raiders hoping to prove Week 1 wins were no fluke

AP California

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will face one of his mentors when his team hosts Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders. Tomlin spent four years as a defensive assistant under Gruden when the two were in Tampa Bay in the early 2000s. Tomlin says he learned a lot from Gruden, including the idea that a coach can’t make decisions based on fear. Sunday’s game is the home opener for Pittsburgh and a sellout crowd is expected. The Raiders head east after a Monday night victory over Baltimore, a schedule that hasn’t been kind to the team in the past.