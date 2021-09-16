Royals’ Perez ties Bench’s HR mark with 45th in loss to A’s

AP California

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2. Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez is tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in homers and also leads the bigs with 112 RBIs. Pinder delivered a two-out hit during a four-run third inning in which Oakland had seven runners reach base — with just two hits.