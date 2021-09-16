Fighting fire with fire to protect ancient sequoia trees

AP California

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With flames advancing toward the signature grove of ancient massive trees in Sequoia National Park, firefighters Thursday fought fire with fire. Using firing operations to burn out flammable vegetation and other matter before the wildfire was expected to arrive in the Giant Forest is one of several ways firefighters can use their nemesis as a tool to stop, slow or redirect fires. The tactic comes with considerable risks if conditions change. But it is routinely used to protect communities, homes or valuable resources like the grove of about 2,000 massive sequoias, including the world’s largest tree, the General Sherman.