USC interim coach Williams out to turn connections into wins

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Interim coach Donte Williams will try to use the bonds he’s formed with players as a recruiter to salvage Southern California’s football season. He may also leave athletic director Mike Bohn with a difficult decision to make as the West Coast’s historic college football power searches for a new leader. Williams has overseen just a handful of practices since being named interim coach following the firing of Clay Helton. His first game in charge comes Saturday when the Trojans travel to Washington State.