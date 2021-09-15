Riverside County pays $11M to man exonerated of 1998 murder

AP California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riverside County has paid $11 million to a man who spent two decades in prison after being wrongly convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 1998. The Press-Enterprise reported Tuesday that the payment settles a federal lawsuit filed by Horace Roberts accusing the county and its sheriff’s department of manufacturing the murder case against him. Roberts, now 63 and living in South Carolina, sued in 2019, alleging investigators failed to turn over key evidence to prosecutors. Roberts was exonerated and freed after DNA testing of crime scene evidence led to the arrests of two other men in the strangling of Terry Cheek.