Alleged serial killer convicted in 1974 California murder

AP California

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — An alleged San Francisco Bay Area serial killer has been convicted of strangling the daughter of former Stanford University athletic director Chuck Taylor nearly 50 years ago. A San Mateo County jury took about an hour to convict John Getreu on Tuesday. The 77-year-old Hayward man was accused of sexually assaulting and killing 21-year-old Janet Taylor. Gerteu also has pleaded not guilty to the 1973 killing of 21-year-old Leslie Perlov, who was found near a Stanford-area running trail. He also served prison time for the rape and death of a woman in West Germany in 1964.