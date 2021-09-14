NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum

AP California

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash has been held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979. But it will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500. The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week after the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track.