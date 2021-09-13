Men sentenced over Mexican meth airdrop into California

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mexican man has been sentenced to federal prison for trying to distribute methamphetamine dropped into the California desert by an airplane. The U.S. attorney’s office says Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Iturriaga-Centeno and three other men in 2019 took off-road vehicles into the desert near the Salton Sea, northeast of San Diego, to collect more than 120 pounds of meth dropped by an ultralight plane from Mexico. However, authorities had tracked the plane and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested the men.