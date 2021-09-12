Dodgers’ Max Scherzer loses perfecto in 8th after 3,000th K

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his perfect game bid ended by Eric Hosmer’s double with one out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres. The 37-year-old right-hander reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth inning when Hosmer went down swinging. Hosmer got him back with a line drive into the right field corner a few innings later. Scherzer threw an immaculate inning in the second with three strikeouts on nine pitches. He got through the eighth without allowing another baserunner and had nine strikeouts on 92 pitches. Scherzer has two career no-hitters — both in 2015.