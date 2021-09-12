Britney Spears gets engaged with ‘lioness’ engraved ring

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word lioness. The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. She announced the engagement with a short video of the couple winking, smiling and kissing. The couple met on a music-video set in 2016. The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him as she made an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship