Woman accused of killing son now charged in daughter’s death

MADERA, Calif. (AP) — A Central California woman awaiting trial in the death of her 2-year-old son is facing new charges related to the death of her infant daughter six years ago. Prosecutors in Madera County announced the charges against 30-year-old Briseida Sran on Friday. She and her husband, Sukjinder Sran, were charged with murder and child abuse last year after the burned body of their son was found in an orchard. Now, prosecutors are filing the same charges against the mother in connection with the 2015 death of her 4-month-old daughter. She will be arraigned on the new charges next month.