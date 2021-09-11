McKee leads Stanford’s 42-28 upset rout of No. 14 USC

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stanford rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 42-28 upset victory over No. 14 Southern California. Tanner McKee passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another score in his first collegiate start. Nathaniel Peat had an 87-yard touchdown run while racking up a career-high 115 yards, and Kyu Blu Kelly returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown for the big play-minded Cardinal. Kedon Slovis passed for 223 yards and Keaontay Ingram rushed for a score for the Trojans, whose nine-game regular-season winning streak ended with a thud. Coach Clay Helton has taken another dismaying loss on his perpetually hot seat.