Haener accounts for 6 TDs, Fresno State routs Cal Poly 63-10

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener matched a career high with four touchdown passes, and he ran for two scores to lead Fresno State to a 63-10 victory over Cal Poly. Haener was 17-of-22 passing for 380 yards, and two of his scoring throws were over 50 yards. He added touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yard and finished with 11 yards rushing. Josh Kelly made three receptions for 128 yards with two touchdowns for Fresno State (2-1). Zane Pope, Jalen Cropper and Keric Wheatfall also made a TD catch. It was the eighth straight victory for the Bulldogs in the series but the first since 2013.