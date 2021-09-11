California parents of 5 children die of COVID-19 weeks apart

AP California

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — The husband of a California nurse who died of COVID-19 more than two weeks ago has died after battling the disease himself. A family member told news station KTLA-TV that Daniel Macias of Yucaipa died on Thursday, leaving behind five young children, including a newborn girl. He and his wife, Davy (DAH-vee) Macias contracted COVID-19 after going on a family trip to the beach and an indoor water park. They were admitted to the hospital days apart, and it was there that a doctor delivered the couple’s daughter several days before Davy Macias died. Her brother said she was hesitant to get vaccinated because she was pregnant.