California may end arrests for loitering for prostitution

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California would no longer be able to arrest anyone for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution under a bill advanced by state lawmakers. Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, argues that the crime too often depends on an officer’s perception and results in disproportionate arrests of transgender, Black and Latino women. His bill set to clear the Legislature on Friday would repeal that portion of California law. It would also allow those who are currently serving sentences or were previously convicted to ask a court to dismiss and seal the record of the conviction. Opponents say the measure essentially legalizes the most dangerous form of prostitution.