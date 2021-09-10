California man gets prison for massive charter school scam

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The co-owner of a network of online charter schools who was accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars in California education funds is going to prison. Jason Schrock was sentenced Friday in San Diego to four years in prison. He and a co-defendant also were fined $37.5 million. The two ran a network of online-only charter schools in California. Prosecutors say they used a variety of schemes to inflate enrollment in order to obtain more state education money. Authorities say they earned as much as $4,000 per student while providing “little to no education” to most students.