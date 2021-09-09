Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:54 PM

Authorities kill man, wound another in separate incidents

ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have killed a man and wounded another in separate confrontations this week. Humboldt County authorities say a man who pulled a gun was shot and killed Thursday in the unincorporated Arcata area. On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded after he allegedly struck a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy with a rock and then fought with him. Authorities say the man was suspected of carjacking his grandmother and attacking another person. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content