Authorities kill man, wound another in separate incidents

AP California

ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have killed a man and wounded another in separate confrontations this week. Humboldt County authorities say a man who pulled a gun was shot and killed Thursday in the unincorporated Arcata area. On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded after he allegedly struck a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy with a rock and then fought with him. Authorities say the man was suspected of carjacking his grandmother and attacking another person. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.