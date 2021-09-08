Bay Area open space to become state park in $31M deal

AP California

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — About 3,100 acres of open space in the San Francisco Bay Area could soon be preserved as a state park under a $31 million deal struck by Bay Area lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom. The deal would keep the area from becoming part of a neighboring off-road vehicle park. Democratic Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda says the agreement could be approved by lawmakers this week. The agreement has been cast as a way to safeguard the ecological and cultural significance of the land east of Livermore. The land known as the Tesla parcel would be closed to motorized recreation.