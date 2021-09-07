QB platoon offers intrigue for 49ers season

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Switching personnel mid-drive is commonplace in the NFL, with running backs shuttling in and out and teams switching from three-receiver sets to two-receiver formations all the time. The San Francisco 49ers could do it at quarterback this season with Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance sharing time. New Orleans utilized a package of plays in recent years for Taysom Hill, and late Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry even alternated plays with Roger Staubach and Craig Morton during a game in 1971. But the Niners are looking to take it a step further with the efficient Garoppolo and dynamic Lance.