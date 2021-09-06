Samuel practices for Washington, status vs. Chargers unclear

AP California

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. Coach Ron Rivera says Samuel was a limited participant and the staff does not believe the receiver needs to take part in a full practice to play Sunday. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season.