Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

AP California

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times at Yankee Stadium to retain the major league lead with 210. Handed an 8-1 lead by the fifth, Gausman gave the Giants’ overworked bullpen a rest. He also singled and scored a run. It was the first time two Colorado-grown pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland was tagged for seven runs and four homers in 4 1/3 innings.