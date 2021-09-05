STAT WATCH: Walker’s 264 yards most in an opener in 7 years

AP California

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III turned in the best rushing performance in a Football Bowl Subdivision season opener in seven years when he went for a career-high 264 yards against Northwestern. Walker’s total in the Spartans’ 38-21 win Friday was the highest in an opener since South Florida’s Marlon Mack went for 275 yards against Western Carolina in 2014. Ball State’s Justin Hall extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch to a nation-leading 44. UCLA’s 75 rushing yards allowed to Hawaii and LSU are the program’s fewest in back-to-back games since 2006.