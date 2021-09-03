Highway patrol: Multiple people shot on California freeway

AP California

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Highway Patrol says multiple people were shot on a freeway early Friday. The agency told news outlets the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 280 in Daly City. Officials did not immediately give an exact number of people wounded or their conditions. Troopers later checked for evidence inside an SUV that came to a stop against a concrete wall on the shoulder of the southbound lanes out of San Francisco. The vehicle’s windows appeared to have been shot out. Southbound lanes on the freeway out of San Francisco were closed during the emergency response, but reopened in time for the morning commute.