Group distributes ‘trauma kits’ to temples ahead of holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, an organization in South Florida is distributing “trauma kits” to Jewish houses of worship that help treat life-threatening injuries before first responders can arrive. The kits being distributed this week by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County contain bandages, gloves, burn-care gel, rescue blankets and other equipment. The safety efforts follow several attacks on U.S. synagogues in recent years. In April 2019, a man opened fire at Chabad of Poway in California, killing a 60-year-old woman and and wounding three others. In October 2018, 11 people were killed during a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.