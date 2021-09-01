Rams backup QB Wolford remains ready after appendicitis bout

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — First-team reps are few and far between for Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford. On the occasions he does, such as when Matthew Stafford got a veteran rest day Wednesday, Wolford has to make the most of them, especially after missing time last month because of appendicitis. Wolford usually spends the week leading up to a game playing for the scout team offense, which simulates the opposing team so Los Angeles’ starting defense can get familiar with schemes, plays and tendencies they might see.