California spending big money to get out the recall vote

AP California

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California election officials are spending $16 million on a four-week ad blitz to educate people about voting in the recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom. The campaign is officially nonpartisan but it could benefit the first-term Democrat as he pushes for higher turnout. California has almost twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. Leaders of the project say it’s designed to ensure people know how to vote in the unusual election and will target voters of all political persuasions. Every registered voter has received a ballot in the mail and the last day to vote is Sept. 14.