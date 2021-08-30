Urías 15th win, Dodgers end Braves’ 13-game road win streak

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías earned his major league-best 15th victory, and the Los Angeles Dodgers slugged four homers in a 5-3 victory over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. The Braves’ franchise-record road winning streak ended at 13. Mookie Betts homered on his bobblehead night. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Corey Seager also went deep to help the Dodgers close within 1 1/2 games of first-place San Francisco in the NL West. The Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ended after they had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth, but Blake Treinen retired pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt on a flyball to end it.