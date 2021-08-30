Teams mull decision when to start rookie QBs

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Top two overall draft picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are set to step right in and become starting NFL quarterbacks in Week 1 of their rookie season. The timeline for the three other first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft is a bit murkier. But if recent history is any guide, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones don’t figure to wait too long to get their chance as starters. Since the start of the 2011 season, 30 of the 32 quarterbacks drafted in the first round started at least one game as a rookie with 21 getting the opportunity in the first quarter of the season.