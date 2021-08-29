Suspect shoots at Sacramento deputies before surrendering

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting suspect opened fire on responding deputies and then holed up inside a Sacramento home for several hours before surrendering. Sacramento County deputies called to the home on Saturday found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Sheriff’s officials say while the deputies were giving aid to the victim, the suspect began shooting at them. No deputies were hit. Officials say the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and sheriff’s negotiators spent more than three hours talking to him until he peacefully surrendered. The gunshot victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.