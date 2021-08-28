Injured A’s ace Bassitt says he wants to return this year

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt says he’s intent on pitching again this season, even after getting hit in the head by a line drive last week. Bassitt met with the media on Saturday, four days after surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone suffered when he was struck by a 100 mph liner off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt’s right eye is still swollen and bruised. He was 12-4 for the playoff-contending A’s before getting hurt. The 32-year-old righty says he hopes to be back on the mound during the final month of the season. Oakland manager Bob Melvin isn’t sure that’s going to happen, saying the team will take a cautious approach with Bassitt.