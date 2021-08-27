Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:41 PM

Fremont police kill suspect in mobile park shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Northern California fatally shot a man they say was suspected in a shooting at a mobile home. The Fremont Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday about a person who had been shot in the head at Southlake Mobile Home Park and found a victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital. It says that about 45 minutes later and half a mile away, an officer attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect. Officials say the officer fatally shot the suspect during that interaction. They released no other details. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content