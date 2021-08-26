Posey out of Giants’ lineup again, Belt on bereavement list

AP California

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star catcher Buster Posey is out of the San Francisco Giants’ starting lineup for the second consecutive game because of discomfort in his left knee. Posey was on the bench Thursday night for the major league-leading Giants, but first baseman Brandon Belt was unavailable against the New York Mets after going on the bereavement list to attend his grandmother’s funeral. Also, second baseman Donovan Solano was placed on the injured list with no reason given, which is how the Giants have been handling COVID-19 IL moves this season. San Francisco recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp and infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento.