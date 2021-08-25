Shanahan not ready to reveal 49ers Week 1 starter at QB

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan is pretty sure who will start at quarterback to open the season for the San Francisco 49ers even if he’s in no rush to let everyone else know whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance. Shanahan has said he will wait possibly up until the season opener on Sept. 12 at Detroit to announce his starter. But he also says nothing has changed since the start of training camp when Garoppolo came in as the No. 1 quarterback.