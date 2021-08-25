Orioles snap 19-game skid with 10-6 win over Angels

AP California

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have snapped their 19-game losing streak, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do. The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.