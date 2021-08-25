Boy, 12, dies in crash between freight train, vehicles

AP California

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday after a freight train collided with multiple vehicles, officials with the San Francisco Bay Area city of Oakley said.

East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire fighters responded to the crash at a railroad crossing shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the East Bay Times reported.

The boy, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, a 19-year-old female, was flown to a nearby medical center. She is listed in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

Authorities did not release details of the crash, including cause or sequence of events. The Oakley Police Department will conduct an investigation.

Last week, the fire protection district responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and an Amtrak train headed to Stockton. The driver of the truck had minor injuries and there were no reported injuries from people on the train.