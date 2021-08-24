Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2

AP California

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions. Will Smith homered for Los Angeles, and Julio Urías allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list to match Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks for the major league lead with 14 wins. The surging Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11, stayed 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West. San Diego has lost 10 of 12 and remained a game behind Cincinnati for the league’s second wild card.