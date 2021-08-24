Belt homers twice for career-best 19, Giants drub Mets 8-0

AP California

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Belt hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs to push his career-best total to 19, rookie Sammy Long pitched into the sixth inning and the Giants trounced the slumping New York Mets 8-0. After using late-game homers to steal consecutive victories from Oakland on Saturday and Sunday, San Francisco powered up early at Citi Field. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski also connected in the first four innings as the Giants jumped to a 7-0 advantage against rookie Tylor Megill. The lone concern for the Giants: seven-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey was removed with left knee discomfort in the fifth.