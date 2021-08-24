1 dead as dump truck plows into Anaheim apartment building

AP California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and several have been injured after a loaded dump truck veered off a Southern California freeway and slammed into two apartment buildings. The California Highway Patrol says the truck came down the off-ramp to State Route 57 in Anaheim shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It careened across a road and plowed through the wall of a carport and through an apartment building before lodging in a second building. A person inside the second building died at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear why the truck failed to stop or whether speed played a role in the crash.