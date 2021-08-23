Reno-Sparks, Tahoe schools closed due to wildfire smoke

AP California

By SAM METZ and SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — K-12 schools in the Reno-Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe were closed Monday due to wildfire smoke. The Washoe County School District says the smoke from wildfires burning in neighboring California made the air quality hazardous, and little relief is expected the next few days. Before-and after-school also activities are canceled. The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of northeast Nevada’s Elko County more than 300 miles east of the California fires. The weather service says significant smoke will continue at least through Wednesday across the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Susanville, California, and parts of western Nevada.