AP California

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 has shaken a rural area of southeastern California. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 7:57 a.m. Monday south of the Salton Sea, about 7 miles north of Westmorland. The quake occurred at a depth of 4.1 miles. The area is primarily covered by vast farm fields.