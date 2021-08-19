Torrance officers charged with painting swastika on car

AP California

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Two former Torrance police officers have pleaded not guilty to spray-painting a swastika on an impounded car. Los Angeles County prosecutors say Christopher Tomsic and Cody Weldin entered pleas Thursday to felony charges of vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism. Prosecutors say that last year, the officers vandalized a car that was taken to a tow yard because it was suspected of having been used by men who reportedly had stolen some mail from an apartment building. The Torrance Police Department investigated and recommended criminal charges be filed. Police say Tomsic and Weldin no longer are on the force.