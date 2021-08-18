Cohen criticizes ‘unproductive’ Mets hitters amid slump

AP California

NEW YORK (AP) — New Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. “It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.” New York, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. The Mets have lost 12 of their past 16 games, falling to 59-60 entering Wednesday.