California to tighten rules for indoor events as cases rise

AP California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is tightening its rules for indoor events. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Wednesday the state will require either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to attend an indoor gathering of 1,000 people or more. California already requires these things for indoor gatherings of 5,000 people or more. The old rule did not require people to show proof. The new rule does. It takes effect Sept. 20 and will be in place through at least Nov. 1. State officials say they will evaluate the rule by Oct. 15 to decide if it should be extended.