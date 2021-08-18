Alameda County deputies sentenced for abusing inmates

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two former Alameda County sheriff’s deputies have been sentenced to prison for abusing jail inmates by, among other things, telling other prisoners to throw urine and feces on them. Justin Linn and Erik McDermott were sentenced to four years and four months in California prison. They pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault by a public officer and dissuading a witness by threat or force. Prosecutors say that while the men worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2016 and 2017, they got two inmates to throw bodily fluids on at least five other inmates for the deputies’ entertainment.