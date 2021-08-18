4 wounded in Los Angeles shooting on road through marsh land

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say four people have been wounded in a shooting in the Playa del Rey area. Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly before dawn on a road through marsh land. Police say two victims were in critical condition and two were stable. Two suspects, described as female and male, fled in a vehicle after the shooting. The shooting scene was on a road that crosses the Ballona Wetlands between the beach neighborhoods of Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey.