Robert Durst says he lied, penned ‘cadaver’ note to police

AP California

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst knew it would look bad if he was discovered to have written a note with the word “cadaver” directing police to the lifeless body of his best friend. So the New York real estate heir told jurors on Monday that he lied about it for years. Durst admitted publicly for the first time at this murder trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he had, in fact, penned the note. He denied killing Susan Berman. Durst is expected to be grilled during cross-examination on what prosecutors say were dozens of lies on the witness stand.