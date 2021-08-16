Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels 2-1

AP California

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, and Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer as the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1. New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader Tuesday. Cole went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton’s homer in the first. The Yankees’ ace walked just one batter and threw 90 pitches, reaching 100 mph.