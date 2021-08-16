California judge tosses school board member’s $87M lawsuit

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out an $87 million lawsuit that a San Francisco school board member filed against the district and her colleagues after they voted to strip her of senior board positions because of tweets that were widely criticized as racist. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Judge Haywood Gilliam, Jr. said in the Monday ruling that the claims had no merit and there was no need to argue the case in court. Former board Vice President Alison Collins came under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016 saying that Asian Americans “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate.” Her fellow board members voted to strip Collins of her titles, which prompted her lawsuit.